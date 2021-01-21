Catholic World News

Priest lauds Biden at Mass before Inauguration

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At a special Mass celebrated before the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Father Kevin O’Brien, the Jesuit president of Santa Clara University, said in his homily that Biden’s “public service is animated by the same conviction to help and protect people and to advance justice and reconciliation, especially for those who are too often looked over and left behind.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also attended the morning Mass at St. Matthew’s cathedral, which was not open to the public.

