Papal condolences after Baghdad suicide bombing

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of sympathy to Iraq after a suicide bombing in Baghdad. The bombing, which killed more than 30 people, comes as the Vatican is weighing the risks of a papal visit to Iraq, scheduled for March.

