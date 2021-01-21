Catholic World News

Bishops clash over Archbishop Gomez’s statement on presidential inauguration

January 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago strongly criticized the statement issued by Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops; other bishops praised the statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!