Homeless people receive Covid vaccine in the Vatican

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said that 25 homeless people who receive regular assistance from the Office of Papal Charities were vaccinated in Paul VI Audience Hall on January 20.

