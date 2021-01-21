Catholic World News

Central American bishops: Respect the human rights of the thousands fleeing Honduras

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We recognize and respect the legitimate right to sovereignty of the countries involved in the transit of these migrants,” the Episcopal Secretariat for Central America (SEDAC) said in its Spanish-language statement. “In the name of political charity promoted by Pope Francis, we ask that their human rights not be violated and that there be a deeply humanitarian attitude toward them regardless of their migratory status.”

