British Tories’ report find widespread human-rights abuse in China

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A report by the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, entitled The Darkness Deepens, charges that the Chinese regime is engaged in ethnic cleansing, forced labor, organ harvesting, and suppression of religious worship.

