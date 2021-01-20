Catholic World News

Pope cancels Lenten Retreat for Roman Curia

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the annual Lenten Retreat for the leaders of the Roman Curia “will not be possible” this year because of Covid restrictions. In past years Pope Francis has invited Vatican leaders to spend a week at a retreat house outside Rome. This year the Pontiff has asked leaders of the Curia to make their own arrangements for personal prayer during the week of February 21 to 26. The Pope will suspend his own schedule of public activities for that week.

