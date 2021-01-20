Catholic World News

Salvadoran archbishop refuses to open records on El Mozote massacre

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 1981, El Salvador’s army killed 800 civilians in the El Mozote massacre. In 2011, the government offered an apology.

