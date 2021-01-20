US bishops: Regulatory change will prevent government discrimination against faith-based social services
January 20, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: In a victory for faith-based adoption and foster care providers, the US Department of Health and Human Services recently rescinded an earlier rule that had required grant recipients to “treat as valid the marriages of same-sex couples.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Given "Catholic" Joe Biden's history as vice president and senator, how in the world could the USCCB think that the multitude of positive reforms of the Trump Administration would continue under his Administration? I said it before, and I will say it again: during the 4 years of his presidency, Donald Trump not only reformed his own life to the extent possible in that limited period of time, but his support of the Catholic Church was unprecedented, unwavering, and signal. He will be missed.