US bishops: Regulatory change will prevent government discrimination against faith-based social services

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a victory for faith-based adoption and foster care providers, the US Department of Health and Human Services recently rescinded an earlier rule that had required grant recipients to “treat as valid the marriages of same-sex couples.”

