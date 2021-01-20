Catholic World News

‘Climate of fear’: Philippine bishops condemn killings of Tumandok indigenous

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We condemn in the strongest possible term, all the killings and especially, the killings of our brothers—the Tumandoks,” the bishops of Western Visayas (map) said in a pastoral letter.

