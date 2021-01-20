Pope urges Venezuelan clergy to unite love and service

Catholic World News

January 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On January 19, Pope Francis issued a Spanish-language video message to participants in a virtual meeting of bishops and priests.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!