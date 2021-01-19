Catholic World News

Biden taps transgender health secretary

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: President-elect Biden has selected Rachel Levine to become the assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services. Levine, a biological male who identifies as a woman, could become the first transgender federal official to win confirmation in the US Senate. As health secretary in Pennsylvania, Levine has been responsible for Covid regulations, and gained notoriety by removing her own mother from a nursing home, while ordering such facilities to accept Covid patients.

