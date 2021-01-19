Catholic World News

Southern Africa: bishops, religious alarmed over Covid variant’s spread

January 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “When the first wave of COVID-19 hit Zambia in March 2020, we all scampered and took cover,” stated the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, based in Zambia (map). “Complacency has since set in, and we are now in harm’s way as COVID-19 has now resurfaced in Zambia with vengeance in a strain that is spreading more quickly and easily than the previous strains.”

