Catholic World News

DC, Maryland, Delaware bishops issue statement for MLK Day

January 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard

CWN Editor's Note: “The racism, strife, violence, and inequity that have marked our nation over the past year sadly show that we still are a nation divided,” the bishops wrote. “We must truly listen to each other, to seek to understand the experiences and the pain suffered by our brothers and sisters and to commit to understanding and to change. We must see Christ in every person and to be Christ in our own actions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!