Nigerian priest, brother murdered

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian priest and his brother were kidnapped and murdered in central Nigeria on January 15. Father john Gbakaan and his brother were ambushed as they traveled to visit their mother. The kidnappers had presented the Diocese of Minna with a ransom demand of 30 million naira (about $79,000), then reduced it to 5 million, before killing the men.

