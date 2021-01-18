Catholic World News

Vatican drops extradition request in financial-scandal case

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has withdrawn a request for the extradition of Ceclia Marogna, an Italian woman who was arrested last October in connection with Vatican financial scandals. Marogna— who received large sums from the Secretariat of State— still faces a Vatican trial on embezzlement charges. But Vatican officials will not be required to convince an Italian court that the Vatican judicial system protects her rights.

