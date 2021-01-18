Catholic World News

South Dakota governor calls for Down syndrome abortion ban

January 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Kristi Noem, formerly a member of the US House of Representatives, became the state’s governor in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!