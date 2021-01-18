Catholic World News

2021 March for Life will be virtual

January 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on March for Life

CWN Editor's Note: “In light of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol, this year’s March for Life will look different,” March for Life announced on January 15. “The annual rally will take place virtually and we are asking all participants to stay home and to join the March virtually.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!