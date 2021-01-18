Catholic World News

Pope Francis blesses NBA team’s MLK jersey

January 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on @ATLHawks

CWN Editor's Note: “On Dr. King’s birthday [January 15], @Pontifex blessed our 20-21 MLK Nike City Edition jersey to honor our shared commitment to making positive change in social equality, economic empowerment and love,” the Atlanta Hawks tweeted. In November, a group of NBA players met with Pope Francis and discussed social justice.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!