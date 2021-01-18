Catholic World News

English, Welsh bishops mark Peace Sunday

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Christian message of peace, through reconciliation, justice and nonviolence, can offer hope and direction in these times,” said Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of Liverpool, the vice president of the bishops’ conference.

