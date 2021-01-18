Catholic World News

Pope Francis: God calls us to life, to faith, to a particular state in life

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Virgin Mary help us make of our lives a hymn of praise to God in response to His call and in the humble and joyful fulfillment of His will,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his January 17 Angelus address (video), in which he reflected on John 1:35-42. “But let us remember this: there was a moment for each one of us, in his or her life, in which God made Himself present more strongly, with a call. Let us remember that. Let us go back to that moment so that the memory of that moment might always renew that encounter with Jesus for us.”

