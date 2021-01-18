Catholic World News

Ambassador Callista Gingrich has farewell meeting with Pope

January 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Gingrich was a surprising success story” as US ambassador to the Holy See, John Allen writes in an analysis for Crux. “She was unrelentingly positive, refusing to allow herself or her embassy to be drawn into any of the larger drama surrounding the Vatican/US relationship in the era of Trump and Francis. In effect, she acted as if mature people can do positive things together despite their differences.”

