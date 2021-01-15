Catholic World News

Worshippers, protesters fined $1,800 in British Columbia

January 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “Participating in a worship service in B.C. has been contrary to public health orders since Nov. 19 and can lead to a $2,300 [$1,811 USD] fine,” according to the report. “A number of British Columbian worshippers have been on the receiving end of those tickets, some for holding religious services, others for protesting the orders without collecting names and numbers of all fellow protesters.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

