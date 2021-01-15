Catholic World News

2 Pakistani Christians murdered after refusing to renounce faith

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Two sisters who worked in a medicine factory were “often sexually harassed and had received from two work colleagues . . . the request, always rejected, to convert to Islam,” according to the report. They were then kidnapped and murdered.

