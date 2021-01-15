Catholic World News

El Paso bishop decries America’s ‘hardening of the heart’

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Standing here at the US-Mexico border, how do we begin to diagnose the soul of our country?” asked Bishop Mark Seitz. “A government and society which view fleeing children and families as threats; a government which treats children in US custody worse than animals; a government and society who turn their backs on pregnant mothers, babies, and families and make them wait in Ciudad Juarez without a thought to the crushing consequences on this challenged city . . .”

