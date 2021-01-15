Catholic World News

Canadian Supreme Court: Archdiocese liable for abuse payments following order’s bankruptcy

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Canada announced on January 14 that it would not hear an appeal by the Archdiocese of St. John’s in Newfoundland, to a lower court ruling. Mount Cashel Orphanage opened in 1898 and closed in 1990; it was operated by the Irish Christian Brothers.

