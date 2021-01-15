Catholic World News

New Zealand bishops: Everyone has a moral responsibility to receive Covid vaccine

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We reject the false information circulating on the Internet and elsewhere that claims vaccines should not be used,” said Cardinal John Dew of Wellington, president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference. “Everyone, including Catholics, has a moral responsibility to protect themselves and others by getting a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as they become eligible for it under the Government’s planned vaccine program.”

