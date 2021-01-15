Catholic World News

Online initiatives to mark Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

January 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Week of Prayer for Christian University (January 18-25) typically culminates with Vespers at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls. Even amid the pandemic, Pope Francis is scheduled to preside at Vespers there, with reduced attendance.

