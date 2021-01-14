Catholic World News

Spectacular ‘coding error’ leaves questions remain about Vatican-Australia transfers

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Australian financial authorities have announced that financial transfers from the Vatican were grossly overstated because of a “coding error.” But the spectacular error—which put Vatican transfers at more than 240 times what the authorities now report—has left some analysts wondering if there is some deeper explanation for the original report.

