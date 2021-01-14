Catholic World News

Trove of Buffalo diocese abuse records turned over to victims in bankruptcy court

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: More than 25,000 pages of internal documents have been turned over to victims; the documents have not been made public.

