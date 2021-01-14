Catholic World News

HHS adopts amended LGBT rules

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Alliance for Defending Freedom views the amended rules as a victory for faith-based adoption and foster care providers. An earlier HHS rule required grant recipients to “treat as valid the marriages of same-sex couples.”

