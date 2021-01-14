Catholic World News

Future of Catholic schools in Spain is in question under new law

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A law passed in December “has eliminated student demand as a criteria in school funding while prioritizing student access to secular public schools,” according to the report.

