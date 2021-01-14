Catholic World News

Avoid ‘reckless behaviors’ and listen to health experts, Bolivia’s bishops advise in Covid statement

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation’s bishops warned against “opinions and reckless behaviors,” particularly those based “on alleged religious principles that call the statements of health experts into question and simulate false security . . . or advise against medicines and other means proposed by experts, which creates confusion and seriously endangers life and health”.

