North Korea ranked most dangerous place to be a Christian

January 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The annual Open Doors World Watch List, which monitors the persecution of Christians, ranks North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Eritrea, Yemen, Iran, Nigeria, and India as the places where Christians face the most persecution. The report also highlighted the impact of Covid on religious persecution.

