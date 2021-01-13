Catholic World News

Texas diocese asks court to toss libel suit over list of accused abusers

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Religion Clause blog has published additional information about the case, in which a deacon—suspended by the Diocese of Lubbock for sexual misconduct with an adult woman—was listed among clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse with minors.

