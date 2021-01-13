Catholic World News

Abducted Haitian nun released

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Dachoune Sévère, a member of the Congregation of the Little Sisters of Saint Teresa of the Child Jesus, was released two days after her kidnapping.

