Chicago archdiocese launches Covid vaccination awareness campaign

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “multimedia COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign to educate Catholics on the importance of being vaccinated” will include “video messages from Cardinal Cupich and other Church leaders, posters and bulletins for churches and schools, and flyers for parishioners and school families.”

