US bishops’ initiative offers immigration policy recommendations to Biden team, Congress

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Justice for Immigrants campaign has released its policy recommendations for the incoming Biden administration and for the new Congress. The position papers are entitled “Guaranteeing Just and Humane Border Policies,” “Ensuring Access to Lawful Status and Citizenship,” “Reforming Enforcement and Ending Mass Detention,” and “Addressing Root Causes of Migration from Central America.”

