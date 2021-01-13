Catholic World News

Bishop expresses ‘profound disagreement’ with State Dept. over designation of Cuba as terrorism sponsor

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (Illinois), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, responded to an announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the “State Department has designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists.”

