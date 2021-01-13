Catholic World News

German bishops’ spokesman reiterates opposition to assisted suicide

January 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Two leading German Protestant theologians wrote that Christian institutions should “not refuse assisted suicide, and should offer advice, support. and accompaniment to people who wish to die, respecting their self-determination.” In response, the spokesman for the German bishops wrote that suicide is “not an ethically acceptable option” and added, “What is needed in these situations is not a help to die,” but rather “support to develop prospects of life.” [links to German articles]

