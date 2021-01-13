Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat sees health, climate, and work as competing goods

January 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “We see three important issues: health, work, and climate,” Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said in an interview in which he commented on the pandemic. “If you save health, you lose work,” he said, and “if you save work, you lose the environment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!