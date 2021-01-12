Catholic World News

Supreme Court asks Nevada governor to explain restrictions on churches

January 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has ordered Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak to respond to a Protestant congregation’s complaint about restrictions on church services. The Calvary Chapel charges that the state’s emergency regulations limit congregations to 50, while allowing other institutions to host up to 25% of their capacity. The Supreme Court has ruled against special restrictions on houses of worship.

