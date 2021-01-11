Catholic World News

Pope opens ministries of acolyte, lector to women

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a motu proprio allowing women to be formally admitted to what were once known as the minor orders of lector and acolyte. The document explains that all baptized people are eligible for these liturgical roles, which are “essentially distinct from the ordained ministry received in the Sacrament of Orders.”



Women have acted as lectors for years, but the Vatican News service observed that “this has occurred without a true and proper institutional mandate.”

