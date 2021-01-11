Catholic World News

Pope says all should take Covid vaccine

January 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: In a new television interview, Pope Francis said that everyone should take the Covid vaccine. “One must do it,” he said, disclosing that he has already scheduled a shot. The Pontiff said that he could not understand worries that the vaccine might have serious side effects; he said that skeptics are afflicted by “suicidal denial.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!