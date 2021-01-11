Catholic World News

Bishops urge UK to renounce nuclear weapons

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of England and Wales and Scotland have issued a statement calling upon the UK government to “forsake its nuclear arsenal.” The statement, calling nuclear disarmament a “moral and humanitarian imperative,” was signed by leaders of the justice-and-peace committees for the episcopal conferences.

