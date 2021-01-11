Catholic World News

Moscow Patriarch: Hagia Sophia’s conversion to mosque is ‘divine retribution’ against Ecumenical Patriarch

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, sees the conversion of Hagia Sophia to a mosque as “divine retribution” against the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople (who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches) for his recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

