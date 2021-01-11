Catholic World News

Some Canadian provinces close churches to contain pandemic

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Ontario (the most populous province), worship services are capped at 10 participants; in Quebec and British Columbia (the second and third most populous), gathering for worship is banned.

