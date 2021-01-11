Catholic World News

Danish proposals on sermons, disclosure of donors receive pushback from bishops

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: One proposed law would require all sermons to be translated into Danish and published. “This law is directed primarily at Muslims — its proponents say they want to prevent parallel societies and things being preached which no one else understands and could be used for radicalization and calls for terror,” said the spokeswoman for the Nordic bishops’ conference. For Catholics, it will require “enormous personal and financial challenges,”

