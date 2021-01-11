Catholic World News

Jesuit Father Leo O’Donovan to deliver invocation at Biden inauguration

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The former president of Georgetown University is “a longtime friend of the Biden family,” according to the report. “In 2015, he presided at the funeral Mass for Biden’s oldest son, Beau, after he died of brain cancer at the age of 46.”

