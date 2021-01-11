Catholic World News

Baltimore archbishop calls for day of prayer to build nation of peace and justice

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Sadly, our nation is divided now more than at any time since the Civil War,” said Archbishop William Lori. “Political divisions are nothing new. Bitter partisan debate is nothing new. Political passion is nothing new. But a direct physical attack on members of the Congress is unprecedented and must never happen again.”

